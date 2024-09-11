Brokerages Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) PT at $10.25

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at $821,278.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 33,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

