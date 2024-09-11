Brokerages Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target at $12.60

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immuneering

Immuneering Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $1.20 on Friday. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.61.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.