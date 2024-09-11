Brokers Issue Forecasts for Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shoe Carnival in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Williams Trading increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

SCVL stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

