Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Brompton Corp. Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.33, for a total transaction of C$108,465.00.

Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Brompton Corp. sold 700 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.33, for a total value of C$7,231.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Brompton Corp. sold 4,900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$50,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Brompton Corp. sold 8,400 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$86,100.00.

Shares of TSE SBC opened at C$9.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.97 and a 52-week high of C$9.52. The stock has a market cap of C$203.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.51.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

