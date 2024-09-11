Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

