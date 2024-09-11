Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Brookfield has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years. Brookfield has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BN opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.84.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

