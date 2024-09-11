Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 0.1 %

BNRE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

