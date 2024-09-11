BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BRP from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.40.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.07. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at $5,376,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in BRP by 160.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 23.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 63,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares during the period.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

