BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins cut shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

BRP Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DOOO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.07. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in BRP by 160.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BRP by 23.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

