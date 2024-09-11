BRT Apartments Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 65.7% per year over the last three years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -204.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.9 %

BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,180. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $338.71 million, a PE ratio of 84.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.50). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

