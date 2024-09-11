Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $442.20

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 442.20 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.82), with a volume of 11692535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454.60 ($5.94).

Bytes Technology Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 487.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 516.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,392.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sam Mudd acquired 5,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,300 ($33,084.87). In other news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 6,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £36,773.88 ($48,089.29). Also, insider Sam Mudd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,300 ($33,084.87). Insiders acquired a total of 12,538 shares of company stock worth $6,812,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

