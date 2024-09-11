Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on September 18th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.