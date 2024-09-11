Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 30th

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $494.13 million, a P/E ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

