Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXB

Calibre Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

CXB stock opened at C$2.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40.

Insider Activity at Calibre Mining

In other news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Insiders have bought 40,550 shares of company stock valued at $76,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.