California First Leasing Corp Acquires New Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

California First Leasing Corp bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. California First Leasing Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 31,733.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shutterstock Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.