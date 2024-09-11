Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,442.43

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,442.43 ($58.09) and traded as low as GBX 4,243 ($55.49). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,280 ($55.97), with a volume of 1,221 shares changing hands.

Camellia Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £119.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,440.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,442.43.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

