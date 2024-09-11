Capital Management Associates NY Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Management Associates NY cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

