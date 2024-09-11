Capital Management Associates NY Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average is $133.74. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.