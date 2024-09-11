CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Trading 33.3% Higher

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 186,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 69,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CardioComm Solutions Trading Up 100.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.22.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

