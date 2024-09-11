Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $84,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,928 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $41,497,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in Paramount Global by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

