Carson Advisory Inc. Buys 274 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of RSP stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.