Carson Advisory Inc. Buys 274 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.