Carson Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.94. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

