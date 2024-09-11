Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 1,332 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.83 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.04.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

