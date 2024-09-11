Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Carvana by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Carvana by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,733,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,699,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,733,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,699,325.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,615,422 shares of company stock worth $349,648,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.31. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

