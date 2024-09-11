Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $134.96 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Casper has a total market cap of $134.96 million and $3.25 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,894,225,277 coins and its circulating supply is 12,291,483,993 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,893,354,997 with 12,290,654,394 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01123065 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,488,985.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

