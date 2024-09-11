CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$466,612.43 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$466,612.43.

Sebastian Rubino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sebastian Rubino sold 18,934 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.39, for a total value of C$1,446,320.93.

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$80.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$82.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL.B. National Bankshares upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.78.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

