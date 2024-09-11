CEEK VR Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $24.48 million and $3.00 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009261 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,724.00 or 0.99975440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03045921 USD and is up 6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,534,021.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

