Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Trading Down 20.2%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.90 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.90 ($0.55). 148,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 63,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of £26.82 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.50.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

