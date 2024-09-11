Celestia Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $597.51 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $597.51 million and approximately $66.74 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $4.24 or 0.00007273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,069,260,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,069,041,095.890165 with 210,084,623.640165 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 3.99758228 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $53,997,145.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

