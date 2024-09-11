CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

CEMEX Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CX opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.48. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upgraded CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

