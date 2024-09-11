CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
CEMEX Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:CX opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.48. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.27.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
