Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Central Puerto Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:CEPU traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 229,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Central Puerto had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 52.54%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Central Puerto

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 1,441.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at $390,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.