Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,801.84

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,801.84 ($23.56) and traded as low as GBX 1,750 ($22.88). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,760 ($23.02), with a volume of 58,188 shares trading hands.

Cerillion Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £514.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3,666.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,801.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,635.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Cerillion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.