Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Leif E. Pedersen Sells 51,224 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Certara Stock Down 4.0 %

Certara stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

