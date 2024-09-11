C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on October 1st

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

Insider Activity

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $31.15 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Charles Elis Olsson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $28,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.