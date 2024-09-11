Chainbing Trading Up 2.6% This Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $61.88 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

