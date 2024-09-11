Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

CSH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

Shares of CSH.UN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.36. The company had a trading volume of 105,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,909. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.99. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

