Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -734.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $113.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

