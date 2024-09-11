Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Cuts Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lessened its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

