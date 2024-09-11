Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IREN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Iris Energy Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
