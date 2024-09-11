Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.