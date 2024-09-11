Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 809.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

