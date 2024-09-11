Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $254.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

