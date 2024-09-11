China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.78

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and traded as high as $21.88. China Coal Energy shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.09.

Get China Coal Energy alerts:

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that China Coal Energy Company Limited will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Coal Energy Announces Dividend

China Coal Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. China Coal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

(Get Free Report)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.