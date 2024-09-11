China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.00

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 1740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

China Gold International Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a negative net margin of 23.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of C$202.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

