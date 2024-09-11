China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.41

Shares of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as low as $5.90. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 75,162 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.70.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0919 per share. This is a boost from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 4.17%.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

