China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (CARCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on November 12th

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0616 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from China Resources Building Materials Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CARCY opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.06. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.58.
