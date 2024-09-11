China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (CARCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on November 12th

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0616 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from China Resources Building Materials Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CARCY opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.06. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Get China Resources Building Materials Technology alerts:

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.