China Resources Gas Group Limited (CGASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.272 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGASY opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

