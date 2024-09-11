China Resources Gas Group Limited (CGASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.272 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CGASY opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
