Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.10

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Chorus Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Get Chorus alerts:

Chorus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.7539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.