Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CB stock opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.33. Chubb has a twelve month low of $204.15 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
