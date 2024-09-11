Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of CB stock opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.33. Chubb has a twelve month low of $204.15 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

