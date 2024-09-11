Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $71.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s previous close.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NYSE C traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,630,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

